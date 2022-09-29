SC orders jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's treatment at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital

A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also allowed Mr. Navlakha's partner Sabha Husain and sister to meet him in the hospital

PTI New Delhi
September 29, 2022 16:54 IST

Activist Gautam Navlakha while being arrested by the Pune police in Delhi on August 28, 2018. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift activist Gautam Navlakha, jailed in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to Mumbai's Jaslok hospital for treatment.

The top court said receiving medical treatment is a fundamental right of a prisoner.

A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also allowed Mr. Navlakha's partner Sabha Husain and sister to meet him in the hospital.

"Having heard the counsel for parties, we are of the view that receiving medical treatment would be a fundamental right. We direct that the petitioner be taken immediately for thorough medical check up. 

"Accordingly, we direct Superintendent Taloja jail to take the petitioner to Jaslok hospital so that he is able to undergo requisite medical check up and receive treatment. We make it clear that the petitioner will remain in police custody," the Bench said.

The 70-year-old activist has appealed the apex court against the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court dismissing his plea for house arrest over apprehensions of lack of adequate medical and other basic facilities in Taloja jail near Mumbai where he is lodged.

