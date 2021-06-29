‘One Nation One Ration Card’: Supreme Court sets July 31 as deadline for States to implement scheme

The also directed the Centre to have its national portal to register migrant and unorganised workers up and running by July 31.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set a deadline of July 31 for States to implement the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme to allow migrant workers avail of subsidised food from any part of the country.

A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan also directed the Centre to have its national portal to register migrant and unorganised workers up and running by July 31.

The court directed State governments to introduce a scheme to supply dry rations to migrant workers by July 31 and operate community kitchens so that no one went hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The court reminded the authorities that right to food was a fundamental right. The direction has come on the basis of submissions made by advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some activists, that the number of community kitchens in Delhi, providing cooked food, had reduced this year. Mr. Bhushan had also said that neither the Centre nor the States had provided dry rations to stranded migrant workers under the Atma Nirbhar Scheme across the country.

‘Portable food security’

The court seemed to agree with the submissions made by the Centre, through Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, that the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme made food security “portable” and was tailor-made for migrant labourers.

“One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) plan aims to empower all National Food Security Act migrant beneficiaries to access food grains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice anywhere in the country by using their same/existing ration card with biometric authentication,” the Centre had explained in an affidavit.

“Despite the multitude of COVID-19 related challenges in the past year, a total of 32 States/UTs covering around 69 crore NFSA [National Food Security Act] beneficiaries, i.e. 86% NFSA population in the country were swiftly brought under the ONORC plan by December 2020,” Ms. Bhati had explained.

The ONORC, the Centre had said, was part of technology reforms in Targeted Public Distribution System in the country. With growing inter-State migration from villages and rural towns to big cities, the effort was to ensure that migrant workers and their families get assured access to nutrition via national portability of ration cards under the Food Security Act.

Beneficiaries could lift their entitled food grains from any electronic point of sale (ePoS) enabled FPS in the country through portability.

The nationwide portability of ration cards under ONORC was implemented in May 2019. In August 2019, the inter-State portability of ration cards was started in four States.

By January 2020, a total of 12 States were seamlessly integrated under a single ONORC cluster at the national level. The government had said the integration of four States/UT of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and West Bengal was yet to be achieved.

The Supreme Court had recently pulled up West Bengal for delay in implementation of the ONORC.