ADVERTISEMENT

SC orders Delhi Pollution Control Committee head to be present in court on Nov. 10

November 08, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul ordered the smog tower installed on an experimental basis in the national capital to be up and working

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles ply amid a thick layer of smog as the air quality keeps on deteriorating amid the rising air pollution, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to be personally present in court on November 10 to explain why real time data on air pollution is not in the public domain.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul ordered the smog tower installed on an experimental basis in the national capital to be up and working.

The Bench said the reply given to a query about the smog tower was that disciplinary action had been proposed against the DPCC Chairperson.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is ludicrous. We want the tower to be working. As to against which officer what they do is their business,” the court observed in its order.

The court noted that there was no public information on the real-time monitoring of the data on advance air pollution management in Delhi.

The court was dealing with an application to direct the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to immediately release data from the study on ‘Real Time Source Apportionment and Forecasting for Advance Air Pollution Management in Delhi’.

The application also sought a direction to DPCC publish real-time source apportionment data for the sources of air pollution in Delhi on an ongoing basis, at least for the winter season of 2023-24.

It had also sought judicial intervention to direct the Government of NCT of Delhi as well as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to reopen and operationalise the smog tower installed on Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi.

“We direct forthwith compliance by allowing the aforesaid prayers and direct the Chairperson of DPCC to remain personally present in court on the next date,” the court ordered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US