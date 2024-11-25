ADVERTISEMENT

SC order upholds the inclusion of ‘socialist, secular’ in the Preamble of the Constitution

Published - November 25, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The court said the word ‘socialism’ refers to the welfare state and does not prevent the government of the day to follow any economic theory for the benefit of the people

The Hindu Bureau

Though the Constitution was adopted on a particular date, November 26, 1949, it has also allowed room for amendments to realise its welfare goals of rights and welfare for its citizens. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 25, 2024) upheld the inclusion of ‘socialist, secular’ in the Preamble of the Constitution.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said the power to amend the Constitution under Article 368 extends to the Preamble of the Constitution.

The court upheld the retrospective amendment to the Preamble that included the words ‘socialist, secular’ in the Preamble of the Constitution in 1976 with retrospective effect.

The court said the word ‘socialism’ refers to the welfare state and does not prevent the government of the day to follow any economic theory for the benefit of the people.

The petitioners, including BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, had challenged the validity of Section 2 of the Constitution 42nd Amendment Act of 1976, and particularly the change in Preamble.

Though the Constitution was adopted on a particular date, November 26, 1949, it has also allowed room for amendments to realise its welfare goals of rights and welfare for its citizens, the court noted.

The verdict was delivered a day ahead of the 75th year of the adoption of Constitution. India celebrates November 26 as Constitution Day.

