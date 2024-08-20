GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC observations raise serious questions about Trinamool govt.’s mindset: BJP

Referring to Kapil Sibal representing the West Bengal government in the court, Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP said “that all the allies are committed to protecting each other’s crimes”

Published - August 20, 2024 10:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi. File.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) said that the adverse observations of the Supreme Court on the alleged rape-murder of a doctor in Kolkata raised serious questions about the “mindset and morality” of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

At a press conference, senior BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said attempts were made to defend the administration and then destroy evidence after the gruesome incident and there was a mob attack on the protesters to scare them away. The people who raised their voice seeking justice for the victim were threatened with legal action, he said.

Also read | State laws to punish violence against doctors hardly matter when safety standards in hospitals are low, says Supreme Court

When asked about the Central government’s role in the matter, Mr. Trivedi said it was keeping a close watch on the developments and wherever possible or necessary, it would take adequate measures to facilitate justice for the victim.

Mr. Trivedi alleged that while the Trinamool government had been protecting the perpetrators, the “character” of other members of the INDIA bloc was evident from the fact that Kapil Sibal, a former Union Minister in the Congress-led UPA government who was elected to Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party’s support, represented the West Bengal government in the Supreme Court.

“Now it is crystal clear that all the allies are committed to protecting each other’s crimes. These are the same people who appeared in the court for separatists and even terrorists...,” he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s order on deployment of central armed forces at the medical college where the incident took place, the BJP leader questioned the work ethics of the local police.

