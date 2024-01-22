ADVERTISEMENT

SC notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, MLAs on Thackeray group's plea against Speaker's order

January 22, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Thackeray faction has alleged that Mr. Shinde "unconstitutionally usurped power" and is heading an "unconstitutional government".

PTI

MLAs of Eknath Shinde faction Shiv Sena, show victory signs after the Maharashtra Speaker termed the Shinde faction as the “real” Shiv Sena political party, in Mumbai on January 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on January 22 issued notices to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and some other MLAS on a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc-led by Mr. Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Thackeray faction, and sought response of the chief minister and other MLAs in two weeks.

At the outset, the top court said the plea can be heard by the Bombay High Court as well. The senior lawyers for the Thackeray faction, however, opposed the idea and said the top court is more equipped to handle the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thackeray faction has alleged that Mr. Shinde "unconstitutionally usurped power" and is heading an "unconstitutional government".

In his order passed on January 10, Speaker Narwekar had also rejected the Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs of the ruling camp, including Shinde.

Challenging the orders passed by the Speaker, the Thackeray faction has claimed they are "patently unlawful and perverse" and that istead of punishing the act of defection, they reward the defectors by holding that they comprise the political party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US