GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC notice to Kerala on VHP offer to ply Sabarimala pilgrims free of cost

VHP Kerala says KSRTC buses are too few in number for the volume of pilgrims to the temple and the vehicles are in poor condition

January 26, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lord Ayyappa devotees witness the ‘Makra Jyothi’, at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Image used for representative purpose only.

Lord Ayyappa devotees witness the ‘Makra Jyothi’, at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on January 25 decided to examine an appeal filed by the Kerala unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) against a State High Court decision refusing their plea to run free bus service for Sabarimala pilgrims from Nilackal to Pamba.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan issued notice to the State government, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, which currently plies buses in the route under question, and the Travancore Devaswom Board for their responses to the appeal.

Senior advocate V. Chitambaresh, appearing for VHP Kerala, said the KSRTC buses were too few in number for the volume of pilgrims to the temple and the vehicles were in poor condition.

“We want to provide free service to the devotees,” Mr. Chitambaresh submitted.

The Bench asked whether the Nilackal-Pamba stretch was a scheme route or not. The senior lawyer said the route was maintained by the devaswom and not a scheme route.

Mr. Chitambaresh, along with advocates Annie Mathew and Govind Venugopal, said the pilgrims had till now been allowed to go in private vehicles up to Pamba which was the foothills of Sabarimala.

“A further four km trek up the hills was necessary to reach the holy shrine of Lord Ayyappa. But the entry of private vehicles was stopped 22 km ahead of Pamba at Nilackal since the time of COVID. The pilgrims were forced to depend on KSRTC buses for their journey from Nilackal to Pamba. KSRTC was collecting a higher fare as ghat charges and festival charges. Serpentine queue of pilgrims could be seen in the KSRTC depot at Nilackal. A minor girl even died this time enroute the hills this season due to the long wait,” Mr. Chitambaresh explained.

He said the proposed free service bus would not halt midway or park at Pamba.

The Kerala High Court had, however, denied permission. The Bench had held that granting special permit to a contract carriage would tantamount to stage carriage with corridor restriction.

Related Topics

Kerala / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.