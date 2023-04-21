HamberMenu
SC notice to Delhi Lieutenant Governor in DERC chief appointment case

The petition filed by the Delhi government alleged inaction by the L-G to clear a proposal to appoint the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission

April 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. File

Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the office of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena to respond to a petition filed by the Delhi government alleging inaction on their part to clear a proposal to appoint the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi submitted that the L-G had been delaying a decision on the ground that he required legal opinion to ascertain if the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court was required to make the appointment.

The matter is posted for the next hearing on April 28.

On January 10, the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to the L-G, requesting him to urgently clear the appointment of the DERC chairman.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier approved the appointment of Justice (retd.) Rajeev Shrivastava as the next chairperson of the DERC.

The tenure of incumbent DERC Chairman Justice (retired) Shabihul Hasnain has lapsed.

