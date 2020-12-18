SC notice to Centre, States on regularisation of illegal constructions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and States to respond to a plea alleging that regularisation of unauthorised constructions is resulting in massive corruption and damage to natural resources.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Housing and Urban Affairs, the CBI, the National Disaster Management Authority and Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by social worker Juvvadi Sagar Rao alleging that Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments have been implementing regularisation of illegal layouts in their States.

The petition alleged that State governments are regularising the illegal act committed by real estate mafia with the help of government officials.

“This is gross violation of rule of law, building rules etc. The act of respondents will encourage illegal layouts and discourage the citizens who have followed the rule of law. The State of Telangana, particularly Hyderabad city and Warangal, have faced severe flooding due to unplanned development,” the petition said.