SC notice to Centre on plea of mothers of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the government’s response on a joint petition filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi for a direction to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take steps against “rampant” caste discrimination at universities and higher educational institutions.

A Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana issued notice to the government and the UGC on the petition.

Abeda Salim Tadvi is the mother of Payal Tadvi, a tribal student of T.N. Topiwala National Medical College who committed suicide on May 22, 2019, after being subjected to caste-based discrimination by peers.

Radhika Vemula is the mother of Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University who committed suicide on January 17, 2016, after being subjected to caste-based discrimination at the university.

“There have been several incidents of caste-based discrimination against members of the SC, ST communities, which reflects flagrant non-compliance with the existing norms and regulations in place for the same. These incidents are violative of the fundamental rights to equality, right against discrimination, equal opportunity, abolition of untouchability and right to life,” the petition said.

The two urged the court to order the strict enforcement of and compliance with the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2012.

They sought a range of directions, including the revival and funding of Equal Opportunity Cells on the lines of such other existing anti-discrimination internal complaints mechanisms, and to include members from the SC/ST communities and independent representatives from NGOs or social activists to ensure objectivity and impartiality in the process.

They urged a direction to universities and higher educational institutions to conduct preparatory courses, bridge courses and including peer learning mechanisms to support SC/ST students and first/second generation learners from these communities on campus.

They demanded strong disciplinary action against victimisation of students/staff who filed complaints alleging caste-based discrimination.

