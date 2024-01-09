ADVERTISEMENT

SC notice to Centre on plea by E-gaming Federation against levy of 28% GST on all forms of online real-money gaming

January 09, 2024 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Bench also sought a response from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence in two weeks

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea filed by the E-gaming Federation against the levy of 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all forms of online real-money gaming.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the federation, and Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataramani, for the government, that several High Courts were seized of similar petitions and passing orders.

The court also sought a response from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence in two weeks. The petitioners also include Dream 11, Games 24x7, and Head Digital Works.

The GST council had, in one of its meetings in July last year, recommended that online gaming along with casinos and horse racing be taxed at a uniform rate. It had decided against having any distinction between ‘games of skill’ and ‘games of chance’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench agreed to list the case soon and sought a common compilation of the arguments and material placed on record.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US