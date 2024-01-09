SC notice to Centre on plea by E-gaming Federation against levy of 28% GST on all forms of online real-money gaming

January 09, 2024 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea filed by the E-gaming Federation against the levy of 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all forms of online real-money gaming.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the federation, and Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataramani, for the government, that several High Courts were seized of similar petitions and passing orders.

The court also sought a response from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence in two weeks. The petitioners also include Dream 11, Games 24x7, and Head Digital Works.

The GST council had, in one of its meetings in July last year, recommended that online gaming along with casinos and horse racing be taxed at a uniform rate. It had decided against having any distinction between ‘games of skill’ and ‘games of chance’.

The Bench agreed to list the case soon and sought a common compilation of the arguments and material placed on record.

