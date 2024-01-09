GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC notice to Centre on plea by E-gaming Federation against levy of 28% GST on all forms of online real-money gaming

The Bench also sought a response from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence in two weeks

January 09, 2024 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea filed by the E-gaming Federation against the levy of 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all forms of online real-money gaming.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the federation, and Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataramani, for the government, that several High Courts were seized of similar petitions and passing orders.

The court also sought a response from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence in two weeks. The petitioners also include Dream 11, Games 24x7, and Head Digital Works.

The GST council had, in one of its meetings in July last year, recommended that online gaming along with casinos and horse racing be taxed at a uniform rate. It had decided against having any distinction between ‘games of skill’ and ‘games of chance’.

The Bench agreed to list the case soon and sought a common compilation of the arguments and material placed on record.

Related Topics

gaming and lottery / taxes and duties

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.