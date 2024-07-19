SC notice on woman’s challenge to ‘blanket’ immunity of Bengal Governor against legal proceedings

The Supreme Court on July 19 sought responses from the Union government and the State of West Bengal on a plea by a former Raj Bhavan employee challenging constitutional immunity from legal proceedings claimed by West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose against a molestation complaint filed by her against him.

Article 361 of the Constitution grants the President and State Governors immunity from legal proceedings during their term in office.

The petitioner, who retained her anonymity, and represented by senior advocate Shyam Divan, argued that the Governor cannot claim “blanket immunity” of office. The complaint should at least be investigated.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice, impleaded the Union and sought assistance from the Attorney General of India.

Mr. Divan said the investigation into the complaint should not be deferred indefinitely.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the West Bengal police to begin the investigation and record the statement of the Governor.

‘Frame guidelines’

She has also requested the apex court to frame guidelines specifying the exact contours of the immunity available to constitutional functionaries against legal proceedings.

“The petition raises an issue pertaining to the ambit of the protection which is afforded to the Governor under Article 361 (2) of the Constitution, according to which ‘no criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be prosecuted or continued against the Governor of the State in any court during his term of office’. The petitioner raises the issue as regards the protection of Clause (2), more particularly, when criminal proceedings would be construed to have been constituted,” the court recorded in the order.

The petitioner had also sought protection for herself and her family along with compensation.

The woman had filed the police complaint in May. The Calcutta High Court had previously stayed proceedings on an FIR lodged against the Officer on Special Duty (OSD-II) to the Bengal Governor. The officer was accused of pressuring the woman from filing the complaint against the Governor.

