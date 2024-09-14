ADVERTISEMENT

SC notice on plea supporting awareness rather than knee-jerk changes in anti-rape law

Published - September 14, 2024 04:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

Petitioner questions legality of laws that make death penalty mandatory in cases of rape and murder

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 13, 2024) sought the Union government’s response to a public interest litigation petition to raise awareness in educational institutions about crimes against women, saying knee-jerk reactions like making punishments harsher after a gruesome crime is hardly a solution.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice on the petition filed by senior advocate Aabad Ponda.

The petition said efforts have to be made to bridge the gap between the law and the understanding and dissemination of the law to the public.

“The need of identifying the real cause of this crime is the first requirement. Once this is done, the next step would be to try to find measures to revolutionise the male mindset in the country amongst a large portion of the populace and instill in them the fear of the law,” the petition said.

The petitioner referred to States like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, which were pushing for the death penalty in cases of rape and murder. Mr. Ponda questioned the legality of laws that make death penalty mandatory.

The plea sought change by educating young minds through the inclusion of penal laws relating to rape and other offences against women and children, moral training and instilling the concept of sexual equality. Other steps recommended in the petition include using advertisements and the visual media for conveying zero tolerance to rape.

