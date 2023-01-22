ADVERTISEMENT

SC notice on Kerala GST law permitting levy of tax under repealed VAT regime

January 22, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Kerala High Court had said the State had sufficient legislative powers to engraft the ‘saving clause’ into the Kerala GST Act to levy, collect and assess tax under the VAT law

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court has sought response from commercial tax authorities in a petition challenging the legality of provisions in the Kerala Goods and Services Tax (GST) law which allows assessment, levy and collection of tax under the repealed Value Added Tax (VAT) regime.

A Bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta recently protected traders, including the lead petitioner, T.S. Belaraman, represented by advocate S. Mahesh Sahasranaman, who were affected by the levy of tax under the VAT system, which was replaced by GST.

Advocates Arjun Garg, Aakash Nandolia and Sagun Srivastava also appeared for the petitioner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sahasranaman submitted that small traders and enterprises had suffered immensely during the pandemic and they should be allowed to get back on their feet rather than being pulled down by oppressive tax laws. He said the issue was of considerable constitutional importance and concerned the fundamental right to life and livelihood.

The special leave petition was filed in the top court against a November 30, 2022 judgment of the Kerala High Court in a batch of petitions which had challenged the constitutional validity of the Kerala GST Act.

The High Court had dismissed the petitioners’ arguments against the continued use of a ‘saving’ clause in the State GST Act to levy, collect and assess tax under the repealed VAT law. The High Court said the State had sufficient legislative powers to engraft the ‘saving clause’ into the Kerala GST Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US