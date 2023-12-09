SC notice on Delhi govt. plea to release funds for accident victims’ treatment scheme

December 09, 2023 03:05 am | Updated December 08, 2023 11:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on December 8 sought a response from the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) on a plea by the Delhi government to release funds for its ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme providing free treatment to accident victims.

Issuing notice to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, a Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai asked why one wing of the government was “fighting” another. The court decided to take up the case immediately after the Christmas vacation.

“You [the Centre] are doing public order, law and order and land in Delhi. Now you want health too just because it is under a secretary… This scheme is completely social welfare. There is no politics here. But payment for the scheme has been stopped,” senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for the Delhi government, submitted.

Mr. Singhvi was referring to the tussle between the Centre, acting through the L-G, and the Delhi government over control over the civil services following the enactment of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, which came into force in May 2023. The new law reversed the position settled by a Constitution Bench, which had upheld the Delhi government’s authority over the services.

Mr. Singhvi submitted that 23,000 road accident victims were provided cashless treatment in private hospitals under the ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme.

The scheme encourages people to rescue road accident victims. Under the scheme, the government foots hospital bills of those who have met with accidents in the city.

The plea has sought immediate re-operationalisation of the scheme by clearing pending bills, releasing timely payments to private hospitals and initiating disciplinary action against officials responsible for deliberately orchestrating the “de-operationalisation” of the scheme.

‘Hospitals reluctant’

“Hospitals are now reluctant to accept accident victims and this scheme has practically become defunct for more than a year,” the plea said.

The petition said ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme was sinking due to inaction, mismanagement and lackadaisical attitude of officials. It has also sought action against former Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Nutan Mundeja and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr S.B. Deepak Kumar.

Reacting to the top court’s directions, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said anyone who helped road accident and acid attack victims did not have to face police harassment under the ‘Dilli Ke Farishtey’ scheme, and also got incentive money and was honoured on public platforms. The entire treatment cost of the victim was borne by the Delhi government.

“Health is a State subject but the Central government stopped this scheme by creating many obstacles. Today the Supreme Court has sought answers from the Central government,” she said in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.

In October, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj sought the suspension of two senior officials for allegedly halting the scheme, under which the government pays the bills of road accident victims.

The Delhi government launched the scheme on February 15, 2018, to reward people who offer immediate assistance to road accident victims within the ‘golden hour’. Under the scheme, the government also provides cashless treatment to the victims at the nearest private hospital. Around 23,000 such victims have been provided treatment under the scheme since its launch, according to the Delhi government.

