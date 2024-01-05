ADVERTISEMENT

SC not to consider appeal against HC’s ruling on acquisition of Krishna Janmabhoomi Janmasthan

January 05, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Petitioner sought acquisition of the land to hand it over to Hindus who wished to worship Krishna at the Janmasthan; SC notes that issue is already pending in the High Court

The Hindu Bureau

Shahi Idgah mosque and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, in Mathura. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on January 5 declined to entertain an appeal against the Allahabad High Court’s refusal to direct the acquisition of the Krishna Janmabhoomi Janmasthan at Mathura or the “removal” of the Shahi Idgah mosque at the site.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that the issue was already pending in the High Court and it did not want a multiplicity of litigation.

The Bench, however, clarified that the dismissal of the appeal was not a comment “on the right of parties to challenge the vires of any enactment” on the issue.

The special leave petition was filed by Mahek Maheshwari, who had urged the acquisition of the land to hand it over to Hindus who wished to worship Lord Krishna Virajman at the Krishna Janmasthan.

