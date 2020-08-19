SC nod for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ‘Satyamev Jayate’, says Parth Pawar

NCP leader had earlier diverged from the party line and demanded a CBI probe

Days after creating a flutter over his letters contradicting the party line, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, raised eyebrows again with his reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision handing over the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI on Wednesday.

Mr. Parth on Wednesday tweeted ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (truth alone triumphs), after the court announced its verdict. Mr. Parth, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Maval constituency, had demanded a CBI investigation in the case and had also written to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, when asked about his grandnephew’s demand, had said, “He is immature. There is no value to what he says. I have 100% trust on Maharashtra and Mumbai police. But if anyone wants to make a demand then nobody has any objection.”

The senior politician’s snub to the aspiring young leader had raised concerns that all is not well within the Pawar family. A day later, there was a meeting between Mr. Parth and other members of the Pawar family, and since then none of them have made any comment on the issue.

The incident, however, had raised questions over the stability of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The snub to the young leader was also seen as a warning to Ajit Pawar, whose earlier bid to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party had misfired.