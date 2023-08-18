HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC, NGT should fix accountability for “indiscriminate” destruction of hills and trees in Himachal: Anand Sharma

The Congress leader slams Centre’s “long delay” in announcing a relief package for the rain-ravaged State; calls for forensic audit of approvals given to fell trees, cut hills in pursuit of development

August 18, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Anand Sharma. File.

Congress leader Anand Sharma. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the wake of large-scale destruction in Himachal Pradesh caused by very heavy rainfall, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday urged the Centre to immediately provide an interim relief package to the State.

He also asked for a forensic audit of “indiscriminate” approvals and sanctions to cut hills and fell millions of trees in the State, and urged the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to intervene.

Mr. Sharma said that the top court and the NGT should review the guidelines, mandatory parameters and technology for all future projects cleared in the State, calling for accountability to be fixed at all levels.

‘Non-partisan help needed’

In a statement, the Congress leader said that Himachal Pradesh needs the nation’s solidarity in this hour of crisis, and non-partisan help to tide over the crisis. Stating that it is the constitutional duty of the Centre to help the State, Mr. Sharma said, ”The indifferent attitude of the Centre and long delay in announcing the package is most unfortunate and unacceptable. Partisan politics must have no place in such a situation. A robust interim relief package be sanctioned immediately.”

The former Rajya Sabha member also noted that the scale of devastation raised fundamental questions regarding the approach to infrastructure development and the methodology adopted. He stressed the importance of adopting global benchmarks and best technology for projects such as the expansion of highways. 

“Himalayas are fragile and must be protected. A time-bound forensic audit be ordered on the quick and ‘indiscriminate’ approvals and sanctions in cutting of hills and felling of millions of trees. Accountability must be fixed at all levels. The Supreme Court must take urgent note of the matter and NGT needs to intervene too and review the guidelines, mandatory parameters and technology for all future projects,” Mr. Sharma said.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh / rains / nature

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.