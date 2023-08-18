SC, NGT should fix accountability for “indiscriminate” destruction of hills and trees in Himachal: Anand Sharma

August 18, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

In the wake of large-scale destruction in Himachal Pradesh caused by very heavy rainfall, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday urged the Centre to immediately provide an interim relief package to the State.

He also asked for a forensic audit of “indiscriminate” approvals and sanctions to cut hills and fell millions of trees in the State, and urged the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to intervene.

Mr. Sharma said that the top court and the NGT should review the guidelines, mandatory parameters and technology for all future projects cleared in the State, calling for accountability to be fixed at all levels.

‘Non-partisan help needed’

In a statement, the Congress leader said that Himachal Pradesh needs the nation’s solidarity in this hour of crisis, and non-partisan help to tide over the crisis. Stating that it is the constitutional duty of the Centre to help the State, Mr. Sharma said, ”The indifferent attitude of the Centre and long delay in announcing the package is most unfortunate and unacceptable. Partisan politics must have no place in such a situation. A robust interim relief package be sanctioned immediately.”

The former Rajya Sabha member also noted that the scale of devastation raised fundamental questions regarding the approach to infrastructure development and the methodology adopted. He stressed the importance of adopting global benchmarks and best technology for projects such as the expansion of highways.

“Himalayas are fragile and must be protected. A time-bound forensic audit be ordered on the quick and ‘indiscriminate’ approvals and sanctions in cutting of hills and felling of millions of trees. Accountability must be fixed at all levels. The Supreme Court must take urgent note of the matter and NGT needs to intervene too and review the guidelines, mandatory parameters and technology for all future projects,” Mr. Sharma said.