GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC moved against U.P., Uttarakhand orders to shop owners along Kanwar Yatra route to display their names

Petitioners said the directives were a deliberate attempt to discriminate on the grounds of religion and caste and a blatant violation of fundamental rights

Published - July 22, 2024 04:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of devotees near Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh

File picture of devotees near Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, academic Apoorvanand Jha and columnist Aakar Patel have separately moved the Supreme Court against directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to owners of shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names and that of their staff members prominently.

Kanwar Yatra order: Owners ask staff to quit; small vendors, dhabas fear hit in earnings

In their petition, Mr. Jha and Mr. Patel said the directives were a deliberate attempt to discriminate on the grounds of religion and caste and a blatant violation of fundamental rights.

Their petition argued that the two States were using their machinery to choke the rights of shopkeepers who belonged to certain communities. The directives had no authority of law and ought to be quashed.

“These directives promote discrimination solely based on religious and caste identity as they do not require the display of food items being served or a statement that no non-vegetarian or non-satvik food is being served, but only the display of religious or caste identity explicit in one’s name,” the petition said.

Ms. Moitra has sought an immediate stay on the implementation of the two directives. The MP said they ran the risk of sowing the seeds of communal discord.

Baba Ramdev speaks in support of controversial Kanwar yatra order

The TMC leader said the directives amounted to forcible disclosure of religious identity in the name of respecting the pilgrims’ dietary choices.

“Their dietary choices are a pretext or a proxy for the compelled disclosure of personal, and in this case, religious identity”, the plea said.

It alleged that this was a move engineered to create a socially-enforced economic boycott on Muslim shop owners and workers and the loss of their livelihoods.

On Monday, an apex court Bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy is scheduled to hear a connected plea filed by NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights against the Uttar Pradesh government’s controversial order.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.