SC likely to hear petitions challenging appointment of advocate Victoria Gowri as Madras HC judge today

February 07, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted a list of 13 names of advocates, including that of Ms. Gowri, and judicial officers who have been cleared for High Court judgeships

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court is likely to hear petitions challenging the appointment of advocate Victoria Gowri as Madras High Court judge at 9.15 a.m. Ms. Gowri was scheduled to take oath at 10.35 a.m. today at the Madras HC.

The Bench is now likely to be headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud with J. Sanjiv Khanna as Associate Judge on the Bench.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday said in open court that the Supreme Court Collegium was not in the know about certain “developments” concerning advocate Victoria Gowri when it recommended her for appointment as Madras High Court judge on January 17, while listing a petition filed by a group of lawyers accusing her of indulging in “hate speech” for urgent hearing on February 7.

The statement made by the Chief Justice of India and the urgent listing of the challenge against Ms. Gowri in the next 24 hours came shortly after Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted a list of 13 names of advocates, including that of Ms. Gowri, and judicial officers who have been cleared for High Court judgeships. Ms. Gowri was ninth on the list.

