ADVERTISEMENT

SC Justice Bhatti recuses himself from hearing Chandrababu Naidu case

September 27, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the case will come up before another Bench next week.

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of former N. Chandrababu Naidu, shortly after he was arrested in the alleged multi-crore scam in AP Skill Development Corporation | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Supreme Court Justice S.V.N. Bhatti has recused from hearing a petition filed by Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu against an Andhra Pradesh High Court order refusing to quash FIRs against him in the multi-crore skill development scam case.

ALSO READ
Lokesh seeks President’s intervention against ‘misuse of power and persecution’ of Naidu

Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the case will come up before another Bench next week.

The petition, filed through Mr. Naidu’s lawyer, advocate Guntur Pramod Kumar, said the FIRs were “an orchestrated campaign of regime revenge to derail the largest Opposition in the State”.

The High Court had declined to quash the criminal cases filed against Mr. Naidu. It had also refused to set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court’s order to remand him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court, in its September 22 order, said the probe agency had initiated criminal action against Mr. Naidu after conducting extensive examination of witnesses and collection of documentary evidence following the registration of the crime in 2021. The investigation was at its final stage, the High Court had said.

The case involves alleged misappropriations made in the process of establishment of skill development institutions by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with private companies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US