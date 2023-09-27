SC Justice Bhatti recuses himself from hearing Chandrababu Naidu case

September 27, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Supreme Court Justice S.V.N. Bhatti has recused from hearing a petition filed by Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu against an Andhra Pradesh High Court order refusing to quash FIRs against him in the multi-crore skill development scam case.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the case will come up before another Bench next week.

The petition, filed through Mr. Naidu’s lawyer, advocate Guntur Pramod Kumar, said the FIRs were “an orchestrated campaign of regime revenge to derail the largest Opposition in the State”.

The High Court had declined to quash the criminal cases filed against Mr. Naidu. It had also refused to set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court’s order to remand him.

The High Court, in its September 22 order, said the probe agency had initiated criminal action against Mr. Naidu after conducting extensive examination of witnesses and collection of documentary evidence following the registration of the crime in 2021. The investigation was at its final stage, the High Court had said.

The case involves alleged misappropriations made in the process of establishment of skill development institutions by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with private companies.