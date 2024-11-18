SC junks PIL seeking inquiry into death of Subhash Chandra Bose

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 18, 2024) junked a petition seeking an inquiry into the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the public interest litigation, saying the top court is not a remedy for everything.

"It's not the court's job to run the government," the bench said.

The apex court had earlier come down heavily on the petitioner, saying the plea contains "reckless and irresponsible allegations" against leaders who are no longer alive.

Observing that the petitioner has not even spared Mahatma Gandhi in the plea, the apex court had said the bona fide of the petitioner is required to be tested.

It had asked petitioner Pinak Pani Mohanty, who has said in his plea that he is the Cuttack district secretary of World Human Rights Protection Organisation (India), what work he has done for public interest and human rights of people.

The government had earlier stated in a RTI reply that Netaji died in a plane crash in 1945 in Taiwan.