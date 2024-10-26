GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC junks NGO's plea on poor condition of Madhya Pradesh schools

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the NGO Social Jurist to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court

Published - October 26, 2024 05:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain an NGO's plea on the condition of State-run schools in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the NGO Social Jurist to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"The petitioner would be at liberty to move the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution. The petition is accordingly dismissed with the grant of liberty in the above terms," the bench said.

4.5 lakh students of govt schools in MP to get free bicycles

The NGO, in its petition, attached several pictures to highlight the "poor" conditions, including dilapidated buildings, of as many as five schools in the Khajuraho district of the state.

"It is respectfully submitted that these are only samples which clearly indicate that lakhs of students enrolled with Madhya Pradesh government-run schools are studying not only in dangerous school buildings but also studying in school buildings not having adequate desks, benches and adequate water supply," lawyer Ashok Agarwal, adviser to Social Jurist', said in his PIL.

The plea said the government schools should have state-of-the-art buildings.

"It is also submitted that no sweeper is posted in any of the schools due to which all the washrooms remain in unhygienic condition...there is a severe shortage of teachers in the schools compared with numbers of students enrolled. The government of Madhya Pradesh must immediately make arrangements for teachers for students," it said.

The poor and unhygienic conditions of schools in the State violate the right to education as guaranteed to students under Articles 14, 21 and 21-A (right to equality, protection of life and personal liberty and right to get free and compulsory education, respectively), the petition said.

The school uniforms are made of synthetic material which may cause skin problems, it said.

"The inactions as highlighted show the Madhya Pradesh government flagrantly violating the human and fundamental rights to education of students and therefore, by this letter, we are seeking the intervention of this Hon'ble Court to treat the present letter petition as a PIL and request your Lordships to issue necessary directions to the government of Madhya Pradesh," the plea contended.

Published - October 26, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.