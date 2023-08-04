HamberMenu
SC judgement strong vindication of truth, no force can silence voice of people: Congress on court stay on Rahul's conviction

The Congress described it as a "victory of love over hate"

August 04, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V. and other Congress workers raise slogans in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi to celebrate after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, on August 4, 2023.

Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V. and other Congress workers raise slogans in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi to celebrate after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, on August 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on August 4 hailed the Supreme Court ruling staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, calling the judgment a strong vindication of truth and asserting that "no force can silence the voice of the people".

The Congress described it as a "victory of love over hate".

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Mr. Gandhi in the defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice.

"Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, Rahul Gandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

"Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy. Satyameva Jayate!" Mr. Ramesh said.

Congress' general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal also hailed the verdict.

"We welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s verdict staying Sh. @RahulGandhi ji’s conviction. Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people," Mr/ Venugopal said on X (formerly Twitter).

In a post in Hindi, the Congress said, “It is a victory of love over hate. Satyamev Jayate -- Jai Hind” Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also hailed the ruling, saying justice has prevailed.

"The roar of truth will be heard again the halls of democracy!" he said.

A three-judge bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, P.S. Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said there is no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

"No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," the bench said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, seeks restoration of Gandhi’s membership

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and urged him to restore Mr. Gandhi’s membership.

We demand Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification be revoked, he should speak on ‘no-confidence motion’ in Lok Sabha, Mr. Chowdhury said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Mr. Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

