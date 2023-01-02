SC judgement on demonetisation does not acquit Modi government: Opposition

January 02, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court judgment on the pleas challenging the centre’s 2016 demonetisation policy is limited to the issue of the process of the decision-making and not with its outcome, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said additionally noting that it would be entirely misleading to say that the top court has upheld the exercise. The other Opposition parties also concurred with the view underlining that the top court ruling does not acquit the government.

In a statement, Mr. Ramesh pointed out that the ruling nowhere speaks about the impact of demonetisation “which was a singularly disastrous decision”, he added.

“The Supreme Court has only pronounced on whether Section 26(2) of RBI Act, 1934 was correctly applied or not before announcing demonetisation on November 8, 2016. Nothing more, nothing less,” Mr. Ramesh said. In fact, he added, that one of the judges in her dissenting opinion has noted that Parliament should not have been bypassed.

“The verdict has nothing to say on whether the stated objectives of demonetisation were met or not, none of these goals-reducing currency in circulation, moving to a cashless economy, curbing counterfeit currency, ending terrorism and unearthing black money was achieved in significant measure,” he added.

Hours after the judgment was pronounced, former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference claimed that the government stands vindicated. “It is a historic decision and is in the national interest. The Supreme Court has held a decision taken in the national interest valid. Will Rahul Gandhi now say sorry for his campaign against demonetisation? He spoke against it even abroad,” Mr. Prasad said.

Outrightly rejecting this claim, Mr. Ramesh asserted that it would be “totally misleading and wrong” to say that the SC order upholds the 2016 exercise.

Trinamool Congress, which was at the forefront of the protests in 2016 with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading a march to the President’s House, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may rejoice on the basis of the majority judgment, though, it can not ignore the dissenting opinion. “The dissenting ruling has clearly exposed the fact that the policy fails on the factor of larger “common good”. Though ideally, the top court should have also dealt with the questions raised by the plaintiffs on whether demonetisation met the goals it set out for,” Trinamool MP and spokesperson Sukendu Sekhar Roy said.

The Left parties criticised the government for bypassing Parliament. “The dissenting opinion of one of the honourable judges maintained that this Section of the RBI Act says that the RBI must recommend to the government to initiate demonetisation.

In this case, the decision was taken by the Central government which sought the opinion of the RBI. Hence, the approval of Parliament should have been taken before this decision was executed,” CPI(M) Polit Bureau noted in a statement. The party said that the government has still not been able to establish whether all the stated objectives of the exercise was met including “unearthing black money”, “ending terror funding “, “corruption” and “reducing cash flows in the economy”. “On the contrary, according to RBI, currency with public has gone up from ₹17.7 lakh crore, on the eve of demonetisation to ₹30.88 lakh crore now, i.e., an increase of 71.84%,” the party said.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said that since the judgment did not investigate the “false claims” made by the government, the people are still in the dark about whether it had any impact at all. He demanded a detailed white paper, asking the government to come clean. “The government, in fact, as the judgment itself points out, bypassed Parliament setting a bad precedent and ignoring the democratic traditions of the country,” Mr. Raja added.