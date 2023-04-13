SC judge recuses from hearing Belagavi dispute case

April 13, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

Supreme Court judge, Justice Aravind Kumar, on Wednesday recused from hearing an original suit filed by the State of Maharashtra concerning the border dispute with neighbouring Karnataka over certain districts, including Belagavi.

The Bench led by Justice S.K. Kaul referred the case back to the Chief Justice of India for listing it before another Bench.

Justice Kumar is the fourth apex court judge to withdraw from the case after Justice B.V. Nagarathna. Earlier, Justices Abdul S. Nazeer and M. Shantanagoudar had recused from the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra had challenged the provisions of the States Reorganisation Act of 1956. Noting that States were demarcated on linguistic lines, Maharashtra had contended that areas in the borders of Karnataka had several Marathi-speaking villages and they should be incorporated with it.

Karnataka had invoked Article 3 of the Constitution to argue that the Parliament alone had the authority to decide State borders.

“The legislative exercise of powers under Article 3 of the Constitution does not vest any right in a State government. When such an exercise is carried out, no consent or concurrence of a State is taken in terms of proviso to Article 3, only views of the State are taken,” Karnataka had contended.

It had countered Maharashtra’s linguistic claim over the areas by arguing that the 1956 Act had also taken into consideration financial, economic and administrative considerations while demarcating the boundaries.

Karnataka had argued that the suit was not tenable.

Maharashtra’s claim

However, Maharashtra had responded that its suit was maintainable under the apex court’s original and exclusive jurisdiction to resolve any dispute between two or more States as provided in Article 131 of the Constitution.

The court in 2017 had agreed to hear arguments on whether Section 7(1) (b) and (c) of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, which relates to inclusion of Belagavi and Gulbarga in Mysore State, should be struck down as “null, void, inoperative and ultra vires” under the provisions of Articles 14 and 29(1) of the Constitution and contrary to the fundamental principles of reorganisation of States” and to that extent strike down the said provisions.

Previously, the Union government had also questioned the maintainability of the suit.

Karnataka had also maintained that only the Union government has been entrusted with the power to reorganise, alter or diminish areas of the States. This cannot be questioned by the States, it had said.

The apex court had on December 13, 2012 framed a preliminary issue whether the suit, challenging the provisions of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956 and Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960, under Articles 14 (equality) and 29 (protection of interest of minorities) of the Constitution, is not maintainable in view of Article 3 of the Constitution.