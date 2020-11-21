SC judge inaugurates ‘North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission’

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant on Saturday inaugurated the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC) for providing compensation to victims of the communal violence that took place in February.
Justice Kant inaugurated the commission online and said in a statement that justice to victims of the riot was the need of the hour.
“Justice to the riot victim is the need of the hour. Riot victims must be compensated with promptitude. To achieve this objective, I wish this commission (NEDRCC) all the very best,” Justice Kant said in the statement.
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
There are about 750 cases registered in north east Delhi and around 1,200 persons have been arrested in matters related to the riot.
