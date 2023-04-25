SC issues notice to Delhi government on plea of 7 women wrestlers

April 25, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, said the sexual harassment allegations raised by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are “serious”.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud decided to examine the petition filed by the grapplers regarding the non-registration of FIR and listed the case for hearing on Friday.

The Bench, on a request made by the petitioners, directed their identities to be redacted from the court’s records. The court said only petitions and records in which their identities have been redacted would be made available in the public domain.

Also Read | Won’t contest for president’s post in WFI elections on May 7, will follow Sports Code: Brij Bhushan

The court issued formal notice and allowed petitioners liberty to serve copies of their petition to counsel for the Delhi government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the seven women wrestlers, said even police officers who have refused to register FIRs on the basis of sexual harassment complaints made by the petitioners could be prosecuted. One of the petitioners was a minor at the time of the alleged sexual harassment, he said.

“FIR is not being registered because the accused is a Member of Parliament of the ruling party,” Mr. Sibal submitted.

Also Read | Wrestlers resume protest, demand making public the findings of the oversight panel

Chief Justice Chandrachud pointed out that the petitioners have a remedy under Section 156 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, under which a Magistrate could order an investigation.

“Of course, we have… but look at how the police are not registering an FIR on these allegations… These are allegations of sexual harassment… There are video recordings,” Mr. Sibal said, referring to the seriousness of the allegations.

Mr. Sibal said the complaints of the petitioners have been placed in a sealed cover. “The last complaint is by a minor. The young girl was 16 at the time. The accused is the president of the Wrestling Federation of India… Even the police officers can be prosecuted for not registering an offence of this nature,” he submitted.

In its order, the court observed that “there are serious allegations contained in the petition”.

The court noted that the petitioners were wrestlers who represented India who have alleged that sexual harassment had been meted out to them.

The Bench ordered the complaints attached with the writ petition to be re-sealed.