HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC issues notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea challenging various provisions of UAPA

The top court said it would also hear Mr. Khalid’s plea seeking bail in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA on November 22

October 31, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former JNU student Umar Khalid.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on October 31 sought a response from the Centre on former JNU student Umar Khalid's plea challenging various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A Bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi also said it would hear similar petitions on the issue on November 22.

ALSO READ
Umar Khalid’s bail plea: a timeline of court hearings and adjournments

The top court said it would also hear Mr. Khalid's plea seeking bail in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020 on the same date.

"Let them all be taken together," the Bench said.

Mr. Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others were booked under the anti-terror law UAPA and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Mr. Khalid, arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020, had sought bail on grounds that he neither had any criminal role in the violence nor any "conspiratorial connect" with any other accused in the case.

Related Topics

Delhi / Delhi violence 2020 / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.