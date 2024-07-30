GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC issues notice to Ajit Pawar on the question of ‘real NCP’

Petition filed by the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP challenged Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision confirming the younger Pawar’s camp as the real Nationalist Congress Party

Published - July 30, 2024 01:02 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar. File

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his 40 MLAs to respond to a petition filed by the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP challenging Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision confirming the younger Pawar’s camp as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of the Sharad Pawar faction, that the plea needed an urgent hearing keeping in mind the short remnant tenure of the Assembly.

The term of the Maharashtra Assembly expires in November.

The Bench said it would hear the plea filed by Sharad Pawar loyalist Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, immediately after it heard a similar petition of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray group has filed a similar petition contesting the Speaker’s decision in favour of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs’ claim that they were the real Shiv Sena.

“We will issue notice. All objections, including on grounds of maintainability, will be decided at final disposal,” the CJI said.

Mr. Narwekar had on February 15 held that the faction led by Mr. Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, was the real NCP.

The Speaker had rejected the disqualification petitions filed by the rival NCP factions seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs.

Anti-defection law provisions in the Constitution’s 10th schedule cannot be used to stifle internal dissent, the Speaker had noted, while also holding that the Ajit Pawar group had “overwhelming legislative majority” of 41 of the 53 party MLAs when the NCP split in July 2023.

