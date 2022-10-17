SC issues notice on Swamy's plea for probe into role of RBI officials in bank scams

Subramanian Swamy has alleged that the involvement of RBI officials in scams involving various entities such as Kingfisher, Bank of Maharashtra and Yes Bank had not been probed

PTI New Delhi
October 17, 2022 13:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B.R .Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Subramanian Swamy’s plea. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a probe into the alleged role of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials in various banking scams.

A Bench of Justices B.R .Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Mr. Swamy's plea.

Comment | The scam faultline is damaging Indian banking

"We'll consider. Issue notice," the Bench said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Swamy has alleged that the involvement of RBI officials in scams involving various entities such as Kingfisher, Bank of Maharashtra and Yes Bank had not been probed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The plea also alleged that RBI officials had acted in “demonstrable active connivance” in direct violation of statutes, including the Reserve Bank of India Act, Banking Regulation Act and State Bank of India Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery
Reserve Bank of India
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app