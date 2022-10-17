SC issues notice on Swamy's plea for probe into role of RBI officials in bank scams

PTI October 17, 2022 13:02 IST

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B.R .Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Subramanian Swamy’s plea. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Subramanian Swamy has alleged that the involvement of RBI officials in scams involving various entities such as Kingfisher, Bank of Maharashtra and Yes Bank had not been probed

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a probe into the alleged role of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials in various banking scams. A Bench of Justices B.R .Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Mr. Swamy's plea. Comment | The scam faultline is damaging Indian banking "We'll consider. Issue notice," the Bench said. Mr. Swamy has alleged that the involvement of RBI officials in scams involving various entities such as Kingfisher, Bank of Maharashtra and Yes Bank had not been probed. The plea also alleged that RBI officials had acted in “demonstrable active connivance” in direct violation of statutes, including the Reserve Bank of India Act, Banking Regulation Act and State Bank of India Act.



