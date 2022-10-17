India

SC issues notice on Swamy's plea for probe into role of RBI officials in bank scams

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B.R .Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Subramanian Swamy’s plea.

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B.R .Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Subramanian Swamy’s plea. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a probe into the alleged role of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials in various banking scams.

A Bench of Justices B.R .Gavai and B.V. Nagarathna issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Reserve Bank of India and sought their replies on Mr. Swamy's plea.

Comment | The scam faultline is damaging Indian banking

"We'll consider. Issue notice," the Bench said.

Mr. Swamy has alleged that the involvement of RBI officials in scams involving various entities such as Kingfisher, Bank of Maharashtra and Yes Bank had not been probed.

The plea also alleged that RBI officials had acted in “demonstrable active connivance” in direct violation of statutes, including the Reserve Bank of India Act, Banking Regulation Act and State Bank of India Act.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corruption & bribery
Reserve Bank of India
judiciary (system of justice)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2022 1:04:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-issues-notice-on-swamys-plea-for-probe-into-role-of-rbi-officials-in-bank-scams/article66021034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY