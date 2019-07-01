SC issues contempt notice to Bengal govt. for not releasing BJP Yuva Morcha leader

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a contempt notice against the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for keeping BJP Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma behind bars overnight despite the court’s order on May 14 to release her immediately on bail.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi initiated contempt action against the State government and carried out in action what a Vacation Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee had threatened on May 15 when it heard that Ms. Sharma had not yet been released by the State authorities despite the court’s specific order.

Ms. Sharma was arrested by the West Bengal police and had been sent to 14 days of custody for allegedly posting a morphed image of Ms. Banerjee on social media.

The court called her arrest “prima facie arbitrary” in the first place.

However, on May 14, while granting Ms. Sharma bail, the Vacation Bench had asked her to apologise for the “meme”. The apology, though, was not a condition for her release. But the next day, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Ms. Sharma, informed the Vacation Bench that the State government chose to defy the judicial order for her release. He informed the court that Ms. Sharma was not released from jail on May 14. Her lawyers, who went to secure her release, were told off by the jail authorities. The latter even asked them to either produce certified copies of the bail order or approach the local court for her release.

The counsel for West Bengal tried to placate the court, saying the jail authorities were merely following the jail manual. “A Supreme Court order for immediate release has precedence over a jail manual,” Justice Banerjee shot back at the lawyer.

Mr. Kaul also informed the court that the police had already filed a closure report in the case of criminal defamation foisted against Ms. Sharma. The report was filed on May 13, but the information was not disclosed to the Supreme Court by the State government during the May 14 bail hearing.

Ms. Sharma had shared on Facebook a photo in which Ms. Banerjee’s face was photo-shopped on to actor Priyanka Chopra’s picture from the MET Gala event in New York.