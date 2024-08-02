SC in favour of a ‘neutral panel’ to negotiate with protesting farmers

The Supreme Court on August 2 advised statesmanship and empathy on the part of the government while reaching out to protesting farmers who have blockaded the Shambhu border linking Punjab and Haryana. It also suggested the setting up of a “neutral panel” to negotiate with the farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant was considering the prospect of opening the boundary in a phased manner to allow free movement for commuters, especially ambulances and senior citizens travelling between the States.

Farmers have been protesting on the inter-State boundary since February for various issues, including a statutory guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do not hurt their sentiments… Show statesmanship. Try to convince them that their tractors, JCBs and agricultural equipment ought to return to where they are required, in their farms and lands,” Justice Kant addressed the States of Haryana, Punjab and the Centre.

The Bench suggested having a former top court judge with an agricultural background to be part of the “neutral panel” to negotiate with the farmers and the government. The court mooted inclusion of agricultural scientists, economists and even professors from agricultural universities in Punjab and Haryana to be part of the committee.

The court said the two States should consult each other and reach a consensus on the constitution of the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Kant said though there may be seasoned politicians who could be part of the panel, it did not want to raise any suspicion in the minds of the farmers that such people would take advantage of the protests to fulfil their political agendas. “We want a smooth beginning to the dialogue process. Sometimes there is a mindblock when a politician comes into the picture… They may associate him with a particular political party… We, instead, suggest neutral persons,” Justice Kant observed orally.

The court scheduled the next hearing for August 12.

‘Trust deficit’

The hearing followed an appeal filed by the Haryana government against a Punjab and Haryana High Court direction to the State to remove the blockades placed on the Shambhu border in February 2024 to stop the protesters from entering Delhi through Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous hearing, the court had blamed the “trust deficit” between agitating farmers and the government for the prolonged stand-off since February.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, for Haryana, had claimed that the farmers had tractors and bulldozers fitted out as “armoured tanks” ready to roll in.

The Bench had ordered status quo on the boundary to avoid any sudden spurts of violence while asking Mr. Mehta and the Advocate-General of Punjab to get instructions from the two State governments within a week on a proposal to constitute an independent committee of eminent persons who would be able to “reach out to the agitating farmers, the Union of India, the State governments as also the other stakeholders in order to find out some viable solution of the issues to the extent they are found to be just, fair, feasible and most importantly in the interest of one and all”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.