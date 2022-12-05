SC imposes ₹1 lakh costs on PIL litigant who wants sect leader to be declared ‘ Paramatma’

December 05, 2022 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed ₹1 lakh as exemplary costs on a PIL petitioner who wanted a judicial declaration to recognise the leader of a sect as Paramatma to whom everyone should pay obeisance.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, urged the court to direct the citizens to accept Sri Sri Anukul Chandra as the “Supreme Spirit”.

He had approached the court under Article 32 of the Constitution. Article 32 is enshrined in the Constitution to protect the fundamental rights of individuals against the might of the state.

“India is a secular country. The citizens of India may accept whatever they choose to believe in. You cannot force them to believe your sect leader as the Paramatma or ‘Supreme Spirit’… You go ahead and believe in it. Let others believe what they want to. You cannot force others to join your food,” Justice M.R. Shah chastised the petitioner.

When the petitioner started to read out verbatim from his petition, Justice Shah said the court was not here to listen to a lecture.

“We are imposing exemplary costs on you, so that others don’t come to court with such PILs,” Justice Shah said.

The court directed the petitioner, whose apologies were brushed aside by the Bench, to pay the ₹ 1 lakh costs in four weeks.