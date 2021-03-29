National

SC holds hearing on Holi, grants anticipatory bail to accused in rape case

The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail on Monday to a Goa-based man, who is the accused in a rape case lodged in Delhi last year.

A vacation bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, which heard the matter on the day of Holi, said petitioner Jude Lobo has made out a “prima facie case” for the grant of anticipatory bail.

The apex court is on Holi break this week.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the accused against a March 26 order of the Delhi High Court, which rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Mr. Lobo, told the court that the petitioner owns a restaurant in Goa.

He referred to the WhatsApp chat record of December last year between the petitioner and the alleged victim.

“We are satisfied that the petitioner has made out a prima facie case for grant of anticipatory bail. We direct that in event the petitioner is arrested, he shall be released on submitting a personal bond of Rs 10,000. The petitioner shall cooperate with the investigation,” the bench said in its order.

“We have perused the first information report as well as the statement recorded by the prosecutrix under section 164 CrPC,” it said, adding, “The petitioner is permitted to implead the complainant as respondent no. 2. Amended memo be filed today itself. Issue notice.” The top court noted that the petitioner is an accused in an FIR registered at the Bhajanpura police station here under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376 (rape).

It noted that an application for anticipatory bail was filed before the trial court, which had, on February 27, granted interim protection to the petitioner that he shall not be arrested.

Subsequently, the anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the trial court on March 22, after which the petitioner had moved the high court.

Comments
Related Articles

Councillor, policeman killed as terrorists open fire at municipal office in Sopore

Kerala Assembly elections | HC directs EC to ensure only one vote for a person

TN Assembly polls | Dhinakaran booked for defamatory speech

Mehbooba Mufti denied passport after CID report

TN Assembly polls | Teacher suspended for posting postal ballot on social media

First green energy corridor being developed in Rajasthan

Kerala High Court stays EC's order stopping rice distribution at subsidized rates

T.N. Assembly polls | A. Raja apologises for remarks on CM, says they were “taken out of context”

8 States account for over 84% of India’s fresh COVID-19 cases

CBI books Bengaluru service tax official for demanding bribe from TV serial content writer

CD scandal: Congress demands Jarkiholi’s arrest, President’s rule in State

Coronavirus | Dr Reddy's expects Sputnik V vaccine to get approval from Indian regulator in next few weeks

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare schemes will ensure thumping win for YSRCP: Dr. Gurumoorthy

CD case: Heavy security as woman is expected to appear in court

Accident information reports to process compensation claims should reach tribunals, insurers in 48 hours: SC

Kerala Assembly elections | Suresh Gopi’s statement reveals CoLeBi alliance in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

TN Assembly polls | AIAMDK, PMK are the reason behind minority community’s struggle, Stalin says

Deep-sea fishing deal row | Kerala had no right to ink pact, says Union Fisheries Minister

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Goa restaurateur accused of rape

Tamil Nadu schools continue to await detailed guidelines on awarding marks

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2021 4:18:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-holds-hearing-on-holi-grants-anticipatory-bail-to-accused-in-rape-case/article34189455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY