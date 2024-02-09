ADVERTISEMENT

SC has said no need for regional Benches at this stage: Centre

February 09, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tells Lok Sabha that it is only a recommendation of parliamentary standing committee

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on February 9 informed the Lok Sabha that the Supreme Court has made it clear that there is no need for regional Benches of the top court at this stage.

Answering a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the regional Benches of the top court, the Minister said it is only a recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

“It is one thing to have a recommendation from the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice, but when the matter went to the Supreme Court, the court said there was no need for it at this stage,” Mr. Meghwal said.

His statement assumes significance in the wake of recent reports that said the government had accepted the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

Women’s security

In response to another supplementary question, the Law Minister said the Narendra Modi government showed unwavering commitment towards women’s security, combating sexual and gender-based violence and it was reflected in setting up of fast track special courts (FTSCs) and exclusive POCSO courts to try cases of rape andunder the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He added that there are 757 FTSCs and 411 e-POCSO courts that have so far disposed of more than 2,14,000 cases.

