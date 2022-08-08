SC grants news anchor interim protection from arrest

Several FIRs had been lodged against Navika Kumar in connection with the controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammed during a TV debate

People protesting against the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Ahmedabad, in this file photo of June 08, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Supreme Court Monday granted interim protection from arrest to Navika Kumar in connection with first information reports (FIR) lodged against her over the controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammed during a TV debate moderated by the news anchor.

"As an interim measure, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner pursuant to the impugned FIRs/complaints or future FIRs/ complaints which may be registered with respect to the broadcast of May 26," a Bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli ordered.

The court sought responses from the Centre and the West Bengal government on a plea made by Ms. Kumar to quash the cases against her.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for Ms. Kumar, submitted that the exchange which led to the debacle happened inadvertently and suddenly while a debate was on about the Gyanvapi mosque.

Ms. Sharma’s remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The top court had earlier, in a separate petition filed by Ms. Sharma, similarly protected her from arrest.