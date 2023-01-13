SC grants bail to Vyapam Scam whistleblower Anand Rai, arrested under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act

January 13, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

Supreme Court on January 13 granted bail to Dr. Anand Rai, the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam. He was arrested in a case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act over an alleged defamatory Facebook Post against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Deputy Secretary Laxman Singh Markam.

A Bench chaired by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said Dr. Rai has been granted bail subject to terms and conditions imposed by the trial court.

In April, last year, Laxman Singh Markam, Deputy Secretary at the CM secretariat, had lodged a complaint accusing Dr. Rai and State Congress chief spokesperson K.K. Mishra of trying to drag his name in the controversy surrounding the alleged leak of a question paper of MP Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET)-2022 held on March 25.

The Madhya Pradesh Police had arrested Dr. Rai based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Markam.

Anand Rai moved the Supreme Court against the judgement of the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissing his bail plea in a matter related to the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Act (Prevention of Atrocity Act) 1989 (SC/ST Act). According to the petition, Dr. Rai has been incarcerated since November 15, 2022. Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal represented the petition filed by advocate-on-record Sumeer Sodhi.

On December 12, 2022, a Single Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Indore refused to grant bail and dismissed his appeal filed under Section 14 (a) (2) of the SC/ST Act. The First Information Report (FIR) in the matter was registered on November 15, 2022, after one Vikas Parigi at Bilpank in Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh lodged a complaint under sections 294, 341, 353, 332, 146,147, 336, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(1) (d), 3(1) (s) and Section 3(2) (a) of the SC/ST Act.

The scam in Vyapam had come to light in 2011. The CBI had taken over the investigation into the mega recruitment and admission scandal after an apex court order in 2015.