HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC grants bail to Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Bhima Koregaon case

July 28, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Vernon Gonsalves, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. File.

Vernon Gonsalves, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on July 28, 2023, granted bail to Bhima Koregaon violence case accused and activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia, in their judgment, said the five-year-long incarceration of the activists make them duly eligible for bail despite the fact that the offences alleged against them were “grave”.

Human rights activist Arun Ferreira was arrested from his residence in Thane on Oct 26, 2018. He has been in prison since then

Human rights activist Arun Ferreira was arrested from his residence in Thane on Oct 26, 2018. He has been in prison since then | Photo Credit: PTI

The two men have been in jail since August 2018 and are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The court imposed several conditions on the two men. It directed the activists not to leave the State of Maharashtra. They have been ordered to keep the locations on their mobile phones - only one phone for each of them - to be switched on at all times. Their phones should be paired with that of the NIA officer in charge of their case.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.