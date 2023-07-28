SC grants bail to Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Bhima Koregaon case

July 28, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on July 28, 2023, granted bail to Bhima Koregaon violence case accused and activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia, in their judgment, said the five-year-long incarceration of the activists make them duly eligible for bail despite the fact that the offences alleged against them were “grave”.

The two men have been in jail since August 2018 and are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The court imposed several conditions on the two men. It directed the activists not to leave the State of Maharashtra. They have been ordered to keep the locations on their mobile phones - only one phone for each of them - to be switched on at all times. Their phones should be paired with that of the NIA officer in charge of their case.