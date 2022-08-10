SC grants bail to Varavara Rao

Telugu poet Varavara Rao | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case. The 82-year-old activist had sought bail on medical grounds.

A Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit summed up that Mr. Rao is entitled for bail as he had spent nearly 2 1/2 years in custody and his medical condition has not improved.

Bail conditions imposed by the top court on Mr. Rao include that he does not leave the territorial jurisdiction of the trial court in Greater Mumbai without prior permission. He should not misuse his liberty, get in touch with witnesses or influence the course of investigation, the order stated.

In the case, some of the accused are yet to be apprehended. Though chargesheet has been filed, charges have still not been framed, and applications for discharge filed by many accused are still pending.

Mr. Rao is currently out on interim medical bail and is residing in Mumbai with his wife.

Mr. Rao was arrested on August 28, 2018. He was charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.