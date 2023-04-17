SC grants bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale

April 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case of alleged misappropriation of money collected through crowdfunding.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai, despite vehement objections raised by Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju for Gujarat, granted bail.

“Considering the nature of allegation and that the chargesheet has already been filed, we are inclined to grant bail,” the apex court observed in the order.

The court directed Mr. Gokhale to be released on bail on the FIR registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ahmedabad City, subject to furnishing personal bail bond and sureties to the trial court.

The allegations against Mr. Gokhale include that he had collected money through crowdfunding from over 1,700 people during the pandemic and misappropriated the amount.

Cheating, forgery

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by an alleged donor. Mr. Gokhale was booked for offences such as cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

“It appears that there are serious allegations against the applicant [Gokhale]. The investigation is going on and the chargesheet is yet to be filed… It appears that funding raised for welfare of the people was utilised by the applicant for his personal expenses,” the Gujarat High court had observed on January 23 while refusing him bail.

“There are many transactions, which appear to have been done on prima facie going through the bank account statement, so it cannot be denied that some transactions might be done for his personal usage or not, which is a question of fact and can only be decided by evidence at the time of trial and not at the stage of investigation when the chargesheet is yet to be filed,” the High Court had said.

Mr. Gokhale has maintained that the case was spurred by “political vendetta”.