SC granting bail to Kejriwal felt like special treatment: Amit Shah

Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah has said there is a general feeling that the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case is akin to him getting special treatment. The judgement was not a routine judicial order, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader added in a conversation with the media.

“Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law; I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe this was special treatment,” said Mr. Shah.

Contempt of the SC

He attacked the AAP supremo’s comments in an election rally, where he said that “if you vote for jhaadu (the AAP’s symbol), it will ensure I do not return to jail.” Mr. Shah said this was “clear contempt of the Supreme Court.”

Mr. Kejriwal, who was in judicial custody for 50 days after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, was granted interim bail by the SC until June 1. This allows him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Shah also asked the judges who pronounced the interim bail judgement to check if the order was being “used or misused.”

About the AAP and Congress’ position in the polls, the Home Minister said, “Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is dealing with another issue (alleged assault on Swati Maliwal by the CM’s aide); let him clear that up, then let’s see what happens.”

Tihar under AAP

He dismissed claims by AAP leaders that the central government had been monitoring Kejriwal in jail with cameras. He said the Tihar jail is under the jurisdiction of the AAP Delhi government.

“They lie all the time. The jail administration is with the Delhi government, it’s with Kejriwal. Not with the Home Ministry,” Mr. Shah said. He told the media that Kejriwal’s comments should not be taken too seriously, AAP is contesting only 22 seats.

On Mr. Kejriwal’s prediction that the BJP would change leadership within a few months of the 2024 election results Amit Shah said PM Modi will remain the leader till 2029 and beyond. “I want to make it clear again: Modiji will remain until 2029. And Kejriwal ji, there is no good news for you. Even after 2029, Modiji is our leader. We will contest elections under his leadership,” Mr. Shah said.

Voting for Delhi’s seven seats is scheduled to be held on May 25. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are fighting the elections in alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats.

