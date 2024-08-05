The Supreme Court on August 5 gave the West Bengal government an “opportunity” to justify the reason for including 77 castes, largely Muslim communities, in the State’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) List.

The order follows an appeal by the State against a May 22 judgment of the Calcutta High Court striking down the inclusion of several of these castes in the OBC List.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked the State, represented by senior advocate Indira Jaising and advocate Astha Sharma, to clarify the nature and scope of the survey undertaken to identify the social and educational backwardness of these communities, and their inadequacy of representation in the State public services, which warranted their inclusion in the OBC List.

The court asked the State to respond to allegations raised by private respondents, led by Amal Chandra Das, who were the original petitioners in the High Court, that there was no meaningful consultation with the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission with respect to the designation of 37 of these communities as OBCs.

The court also asked West Bengal to include details of whether consultation was done while sub-classifying these castes for the purpose of reservation.

“The State shall clarify the nature of the survey and material in its possession, which led to the inclusion,” the apex court said.

Chief Justice Chandrachud remarked that all the findings of the High Court were prima facie against the State.

“But we want to give you an opportunity to place your material on record here and displace these findings of the High Court,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed Ms. Jaising.

The Bench issued notice to the private respondents on a plea made by the State to stay the operation of the High Court judgment.

Ms. Jaising said the administration of the State was at risk if the High Court judgment continued to operate.

“I have no List anymore, no roster anymore. The entire State of West Bengal has no reservation. This also affects the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) reservation,” Ms. Jaising submitted.

She said 49% of the population of the State of West Bengal was OBC, and alleged the High Court had made derogatory remarks against the Commission.

“It said the Commission was the ‘pet’ of the State government… The less said the better,” the senior lawyer said.

The High Court judgment has impacted five lakh OBC certificates issued in the State since 2010. The High Court had, however, clarified that its judgment would not impact individuals who had already secured employment with OBC certificates issued since 2010.

The Bench had struck down portions of the West Bengal Backward Classes (other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 2012.

Among the Sections nullified were Section 16, the second part of Section 2(h), and Section 5(a) of the Act, which distributed reservation percentages of 10% and 7%, respectively, to the sub-classified categories. Consequently, the sub-classified categories OBC-A and OBC-B were removed from Schedule I of the Act.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Ranjit Kumar, Guru Krishnakumar, advocate Bansuri Swaraj and others appeared for the respondents in the case.