SC gives Uttarakhand govt. two months to finalise rehabilitation scheme for families facing Railway eviction in Haldwani

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 10, 2024) gave the Uttarakhand government two months to finalise a rehabilitation scheme for families facing eviction by the Railways in Haldwani.

A Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant, in a hearing on July 24, asked the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary to meet with the Railway authorities and the Ministry of Urban Affairs to iron out a “fair and equitable” rehabilitation project for the families.

The court had underscored the need to strike a balance between railway infrastructure development at Haldwani, considered to be the doorway to the hills in Uttarakhand, and the fundamental right to shelter of nearly 50,000 people accused of illegally living on railway land.

‘Survey to be done’

The State government, represented by senior advocate Balbir Singh, said a joint team would conduct a survey to identify the affected families. He said it was claimed that over 4,500 families would bear the brunt of eviction. Mr. Singh sought more time to zero in on the land for relocating the families and to firm up the financial arrangements between the State and the Railways.

The hearing was based on an application filed by the Railways to modify a January 2023 top court order staying an Uttarakhand High Court direction to evict these families within a week, even using paramilitary forces.

The Railways had submitted that a flooding Ghaula river had disrupted railway operations in the region. It required more land urgently to lay new tracks. The Railways had submitted in court that about 30 hectares of public land was encroached on, and that there were about 4,365 houses involved. Separate proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, were pending against the families, it had said.