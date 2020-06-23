SC gives nod to woman to abort foetus

The Supreme Court has allowed a woman in her 25th week of pregnancy bearing twins to medically terminate one of the foetuses detected with substantial abnormalities.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1971 bars abortion if the foetus has crossed the 20-week mark. An exception to the law is made if a registered medical practitioner certifies to a court that the continued pregnancy is life-threatening for the mother.

In the present case, a three-judge Bench led by Justice R. Banumathi set aside the Bombay High Court’s rejection. It allowed the woman to go ahead with the “selective foetal reduction” procedure after a medical expert reported that the process would not harm the other normal foetus or the mother.

There has been a strong push against this law, which imposes severe restrictions on the reproductive choice of a woman, her personal liberty and bodily autonomy. Several affected women, even rape survivors, have approached the apex court against the 1971 law. So far, the apex court has dealt with pleas for medical termination of pregnancy on a case-to-case basis.

The Supreme Court had, three years ago, admitted a petition specifically seeking decriminalisation of abortion.

Right to health

“The right to exercise reproductive choice is the right to choose whether to conceive and carry pregnancy to its full term or to terminate it. This is at the core of one’s privacy, dignity, personal autonomy, bodily integrity, self determination and right to health recognised by Article 21 of the Constitution,” the petition filed by Swati Agarwal, Garima Sekseria and Prachi Vats had argued in court.

New drafts of law have been frequently proposed in the past to amend Section 3 of the 1971 Act and remove the cap on the length of pregnancy for aborting a foetus diagnosed with “substantial foetal abnormalities.”

In January this year, the Union Cabinet approved the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which has proposed new clauses to increase the upper gestation limit for termination of pregnancy.