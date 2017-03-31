Justice Karnan vs Supreme Court: saga of a defiant judge

Respond to contempt notice in four weeks, SC tells Justice Karnan

Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan addresses the press outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday.

Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan addresses the press outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

''Arrest me and punish me if you want. Restore my job," Justice Karnan shouts at the seven judge Bench

The Supreme Court on Friday gave Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan four weeks time to file an affidavit on the contempt notice against him. It said he should make up his mind on whether to apologise or stand legal action against contempt. It also refused to restore his administrative and judicial work.

Justice Karnan offered an unconditional apology provided his judicial, administrative powers are restored. "Arrest me and punish me if you want. Restore my job," Justice Karnan shouted at the seven-judge Bench as they rose.

Justice Karnan said if his job is restored, he would prove all his allegations of corruption and casteism against fellow judges. He would not appear before the court on next date of hearing without his powers being restored.

Earlier, the Bench, comprising the seniormost judges of the court, issued a bailable warrant against him to secure his presence in the Supreme Court on March 31 in a suo motu contempt case against him for denigrating the judicial institution.

On March 10, Justice Karnan threatened to prosecute the seven senior judges. At a press conference in Kolkata, he said he was targeted by the Supreme Court for “being someone from a Scheduled Caste community.”

He had “refused” to accept the bailable warrant issued against him by the Supreme Court. On March 17, a team of police officials led by Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha went to Justice Karnan’s residence in the New Town area on the Eastern fringes of the city to hand over the warrant.

 

