SC gives J&K, two States 6 weeks to give views on whether minorities should be identified State-wise

April 10, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 10 gave Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Telangana a “last opportunity” to give their views on whether minorities should be identified State-wise and not nationally.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, kept its view close to its chest.

Mr. Nataraj urged the court to give more time to the union territory and the two States to respond before going ahead with the case. Agreeing with the Centre’s plea, the Bench gave the trio six weeks to break their silence and out their views.

Mixed response

The response on the question has been mixed from the other States and union territories across the country, some leaving the task of identifying minorities to the Centre or preferring “status quo” while others, including BJP-ruled Assam and Uttarakhand, and States like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, maintaining that minorities should be identified at the State level.

The Centre’s position in the Supreme Court has however remained uncertain on whether its 1993 notification identifying Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis as minority communities needs reconsideration in light of a view by the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) that religious and linguistic minority communities ought to be identified State-wise.

“The NCM agrees with the definition of ‘minority’ not on a nation-wide basis but State-wise… In spite of this, the 1993 notification continues… The government may either have to withdraw it or come up with a fresh notification,” senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan, for petitioner-advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, had submitted.

The NCM’s input, dating back to October 2020 and reproduced in the Centre’s status report in January 2023, had said “the State has to be regarded as the unit for determining linguistic and religious minority”.

11-judge Bench judgment

The Commission had referred to the court’s 11-judge Bench judgment in the TMA Pai Foundation case of 2002 and Bal Patil verdict of 2005, in which the apex court had clarified that “henceforth the unit for determining status of both linguistic and religious minorities would be ‘State’.”

The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, a statutory body notified by the Centre, too had referred to the TMA Pai judgment’s conclusion that “a minority, whether linguistic or religious, is determinable only by reference to the demography of the State and not by taking into consideration the population of the country as a whole”. The Ministry of Education had also pointed to the logic presented by the 11-judge Bench decision.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry had said it had “no specific input or comments to offer in this matter”. The Law Ministry had remained non-committal, saying the comments of the State governments were needed and it had “nothing more to add at this stage”.

Mr. Upadhyay has challenged Section 2(f) and Section 2(c) of the National Commission for Minorities Educational Institutions Act, 2004 and the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, respectively, passed by Parliament. These Sections specifically empower the Centre to notify a minority community.